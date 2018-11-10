Half-Stack Sessions Showcase

press release: All Ages // Sober Space

Join Half-Stack Sessions on Saturday November 10 at Communication for our 2018 Fall Showcase!

This fall we're doing something different for the showcase! A couple weeks ago, 18 Half-Stack Members submitted their names to be randomly drawn into six new bands. Join us on November 10th to see each of these new groups perform several original songs for the first time. Don't miss these exclusive performances!

It'll be a night to celebrate our awesome Half-Stack community-stay tuned for more announcements at https://www.facebook.com/events/2314740681889462/.