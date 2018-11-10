Half-Stack Sessions Showcase

to Google Calendar - Half-Stack Sessions Showcase - 2018-11-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Half-Stack Sessions Showcase - 2018-11-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Half-Stack Sessions Showcase - 2018-11-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - Half-Stack Sessions Showcase - 2018-11-10 19:00:00

Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: All Ages // Sober Space

Join Half-Stack Sessions on Saturday November 10 at Communication for our 2018 Fall Showcase!

This fall we're doing something different for the showcase! A couple weeks ago, 18 Half-Stack Members submitted their names to be randomly drawn into six new bands. Join us on November 10th to see each of these new groups perform several original songs for the first time. Don't miss these exclusive performances!

It'll be a night to celebrate our awesome Half-Stack community-stay tuned for more announcements at https://www.facebook.com/events/2314740681889462/.

Info
Communication 2645 Milwaukee St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703 View Map
Music
to Google Calendar - Half-Stack Sessions Showcase - 2018-11-10 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Half-Stack Sessions Showcase - 2018-11-10 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Half-Stack Sessions Showcase - 2018-11-10 19:00:00 iCalendar - Half-Stack Sessions Showcase - 2018-11-10 19:00:00