press release: Broom Street Theater is proud to present Half, the new play by Artistic Director Doug Reed, based on his 2013 novel of the same name.

When you're immortal, when is the right time to have your midlife crisis?

Sean Langenecker stars as the vampire Phillip Half, who toils his days away at a meaningless IT job, and dreams of his youth as the terror of eastern Europe. Maria Dahman directs this morbid and hilarious tale.

The play opens fittingly on Friday, the 13th of September and runs through Saturday, September 28th. Performances are Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights at 8pm. As part of our 50th Anniversary Jubilee, all tickets to Half are Pay-What-You-Can. See www.bstonline.org for more details.

The novel is available online at the ENC Press website, or at the Broom Street box office.