press release: The WSUM / Maximum Ink Top 41 of 2017!

Hosted by: Jimmy K, E-Dub, Wheels, & DJ el Serpentine.

The top 41 songs of 2017 from our Wisconsin Artists as voted on by YOU!

This is the 5th year of the Top 41 and it's going to be the best yet. This year we will broadcast the countdown on the new home for the Jimmy K Show, WSUM 91.7 FM and wsum.org. We are super excited!

There are two rounds of voting for the Top 41. The countdown is decided by total number of votes between the two rounds and votes by Madison Music Industry leaders and DJ's.

Bands/Artists may have up to 4 songs in the first round of voting. 2 songs in the final round of voting. Only 1 song from a band or artist may make the final Top 41 Countdown.

Songs must have been released between December 1, 2016 to December 04, 2017 and the band / artist must call Wisconsin home.

The release of the song must be part of either a CD/EP/LP release, single or video release, or some sort of public release on website and or social media. Sorry, no garage/basement demo's or recorded live performances.

The countdown will air on WSUM on Thursday, December 28 at 5pm.

Can you say AFTER PARTY?!

Join us at The Wisco after the countdown for the Top 41 After Party with last years #1 Band, Haliwel. Free show.

The Wisco will have the Top 41 of 2017 on all night. Go there and listen to the show & hang with friends.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1681236415260019/