Halloween

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

USA | 106 minutes | R | DVD | Dir. David Gordon Green

Laurie Strode confronts her long-time foe Michael Myers, the masked figure who has haunted her since she narrowly escaped his killing spree on Halloween night four decades ago.

"A solid addition to the deathless horror franchise," - Newsweek

"A tremendously fun frightfest," - Hot Press

