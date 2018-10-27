press release: The annual kids’ event, Halloween at the Farm, is being held at Schumacher Farm Park in Waunakee on Saturday, October 27, from 4:00-9:00 pm. Farmyard activities include trick-or-treating and later a haunted prairie wagon ride.

The farmyard event is geared towards children under 12 years old (but fun for all ages) and features old-fashioned Halloween games, live music in the historic barn, with Boo Bradley, face painting, storytelling, a fortuneteller and other interactive characters throughout the property. Concessions, including, hot dogs, S’mores and hot apple cider or cocoa are available for purchase. Enjoy your meal while sitting next to our cozy bonfire.

With the sunset at 6:00 pm comes a Haunted Prairie Wagon Ride where you never know who you might run into! The tractor driven wagon ride takes you through thrills and chills of the prairie at night with surprises around every corner.

The Friends of Schumacher Farm are partnering with American Transmission Company, Kelley’s Market, Edward Jones of Waunakee, Waunakee Community Bank, Thrivent Financial Services and The Village of Waunakee to bring this enchanting event to our community.