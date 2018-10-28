Halloween at the Zoo

Henry Vilas Zoo 702 S. Randall Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: Dress up as your favorite goblin, ghoul or witch and head to the Zoo for fun, family-friendly, and spooky activities for all! Halloween at the Zoo is a FREE celebration for the entire community. More info about this event will be available soon!

Activities:

  • bounce house
  • activity tent
  • face painting
  • costume contest
  • magic show
  • meet our education animals
  • Halloween-themed enrichment for zoo animals  

Treat Bags: NEW this year! To eliminate lines and make our annual Halloween at the Zoo a more fun and stress-free experience for all, we have eliminated individual treat stops and will instead be focusing on our many other activities (see above for a list). We will have treat bags (each filled with 1lb of candy) available for purchase.

Henry Vilas Zoo 702 S. Randall Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
608-258-9490
