Halloween Bash
to
Oakstone Recreational, Cottage Grove 304 Commerce Parkway, Cottage Grove, Wisconsin 53527
media release: Join us for a Spooktacular Halloween Bash at Oakstone!
Get ready for a night of fun and fundraising with Camp Createability! There will be a Cornhole Tournament, 50/50 Raffle and a Costume Contest. Dress to impress! Prizes for the best costumes in multiple categories.
Tournament registration is only $20/team ahead of time or $30/team at the door so get registered early. Practice will begin at 6pm with the tournaments starting around 6:45pm.
Come for the fun, stay for the cause! We can’t wait to celebrate Halloween with you.
Tournament Registration --> https://bit.ly/3B4Vvj5
Thank you to our Event Sponsors:
Oakstone
Fevolden Farm