media release: Join us for a Spooktacular Halloween Bash at Oakstone!

Get ready for a night of fun and fundraising with Camp Createability! There will be a Cornhole Tournament, 50/50 Raffle and a Costume Contest. Dress to impress! Prizes for the best costumes in multiple categories.

Tournament registration is only $20/team ahead of time or $30/team at the door so get registered early. Practice will begin at 6pm with the tournaments starting around 6:45pm.

Come for the fun, stay for the cause! We can’t wait to celebrate Halloween with you.

Tournament Registration --> https://bit.ly/3B4Vvj5

Thank you to our Event Sponsors:

Oakstone

Fevolden Farm

https://www.facebook.com/events/1050675206643336/