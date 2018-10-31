press release: Warm up after trick or treating at the Elvehjem Neighborhood Association's 11th Annual Halloween Bonfire! Come enjoy Halloween treats, hot chocolate, and stay warm by the fire with your neighbors of Elvehjem! Bring your pre-carved pumpkin from home for our Jack-o-Lantern contest where prizes will be awarded! We’ll supply candles to light up your works of art, and we’ll put them on display during the event. Both kids and adults are encouraged to participate! Judging begins at 7:30 p.m. Suggested neighborhood trick-or-treating hours are from 4 to 8 p.m. on 10/31.