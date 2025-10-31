media release: Get ready for the ultimate Halloween Boo-Nanza!

Cash Boo-Nanza Hot Ticket (6pm-10pm): • Grab your FREE ticket at the Rewards Club Booth for a chance to WIN $800 (6pm-8:30pm) • Grand Prize: $5,000 at 10pm! All guests only get one ticket!

Costume Boo-Nanza (4pm–10pm): • Enter our FREE costume contest and get rated on craft, creativity, and effort—prizes for every level! • Winners drawn at 9pm—up to $750 cash for master-level costumes!

Trick-or-Treat Bonus: • First 500 guests from 4pm get a FREE treat bag packed with goodies—$5 off drink ticket, promo merch, and candy! • Come in costume for $10 in Rewards Play! • Every guest receives a FREE ticket for Cash Boo-Nanza prizes!

Double Platinum DJ and FREE Photobooth also!

Costumes, cash, and treats—don’t miss your chance to win BIG this Halloween at the casino!