Halloween Candlelight Hike
Governor Nelson State Park, Waunakee 5140 Hwy. M , Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
press release: Join us for some Halloween fun for the whole family. Take a night hike on the 1.5-mile Woodland Trail - lit with luminaires! A bonfire will be at the shelter near the lake, and there will be marshmallows, hot dogs and hot chocolate while supplies last. Remember to bring a flashlight and dress for the weather. Costumes encouraged! Event is weather permitting.
Info
Kids & Family
Halloween, Recreation