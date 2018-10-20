Halloween Candlelight Hike

to Google Calendar - Halloween Candlelight Hike - 2018-10-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Halloween Candlelight Hike - 2018-10-20 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Halloween Candlelight Hike - 2018-10-20 18:00:00 iCalendar - Halloween Candlelight Hike - 2018-10-20 18:00:00

Lake Kegonsa State Park, Stoughton 2405 Door Creek Rd. , Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589

press release: Lake Kegonsa State Park, Stoughton, 608-873-9695 - Candlelight Hike. Enjoy a beautiful autumn evening hiking along the 1.2-mile White Oak Nature Trail which will be lit with hundreds of glowing jack-o-lanterns and luminaries. When you are finished, warm up by the bonfire and enjoy refreshments sold by the Lake Kegonsa State Park Friends Group. 6-8 p.m.

Info
Lake Kegonsa State Park, Stoughton 2405 Door Creek Rd. , Stoughton, Wisconsin 53589 View Map
Kids & Family
Halloween, Recreation
608-873-9695
to Google Calendar - Halloween Candlelight Hike - 2018-10-20 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Halloween Candlelight Hike - 2018-10-20 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Halloween Candlelight Hike - 2018-10-20 18:00:00 iCalendar - Halloween Candlelight Hike - 2018-10-20 18:00:00