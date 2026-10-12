media release: Bring friends and family to join the park staff and Friends of Mirror Lake for our Fall Mystery Candlelight Hike. Hike along the easy 1-mile torchlit trail and discover clues to help solve the mystery of who our special guest is, then meet them at the end. When you are not out on the trail, enjoy a warm drink and goodies around the roaring campfires. Meet at the Mirror Lake beach picnic area. This event is free to attend, but a vehicle admission sticker is required.

This event is weather-dependent.