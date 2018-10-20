press release: Mirror Lake State Park, Baraboo, 608-254-2333 - Halloween Mystery Candlelight Hike. Join park staff and the Friends of Mirror Lake for a fun, family evening at Mirror Lake. There will be an easy 1-mile trail lit with clue stations along to way to help discover the Mystery Guest. Start at the beach, read the clues and try to identify the Mystery Guest you will see at the Amphitheater. When you are not out on the trail, enjoy stories and songs around the bonfires. The Friends will have food and beverages for sale as a fundraiser. Meet at the beach picnic area. 6-8 p.m.