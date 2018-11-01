press release: When the ghosts and goblins have rung their last doorbell, it’s time to bring your excess candy to UnityPoint Health – Meriter’s annual Halloween candy drop off.

This year, rather than hosting a one-day event, Meriter is collecting candy at its West Washington clinic during normal weekday business hours (7 a.m. – 5 p.m.) November 1-2 and 5-7. Children who donate their candy will get a goody bag and be entered to win the grand prize – A family four-pack to the Madison Children’s Museum.

All candy will be sent overseas to the U.S. Troops through Operation Gratitude. Operation Gratitude is a non-profit organization that annually sends 100,000 care packages filled with snacks, entertainment items and personal letters of appreciation. Any candy pieces donated to the event must be unopened.

Visit www.unitypoint.org/ WestWashington for additional details.