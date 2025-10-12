Halloween Carnival

media release: Come one, come all!

If you want to help make the Queer Liberation March bigger and better next year, come out to the Halloween Fundraiser!

Mark your calendars for Sunday October 12 at 5PM at Crucible!

We'll have a music, scary movies, a photo booth, clothing & costume swap, costume contest, raffle, and more!

This venue is fully accessible. Sliding scale suggested donation of $10-$20 for admission. Cash is HIGHLY preferred, and the venue has an ATM. (Don't forget to tip your bartenders!)

ALL AGES welcome, note that alcohol will be present and served.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOjoFaAEV6q/?igsh=MXRwOTlyNHVhM3Vwbg==