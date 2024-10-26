Plymouth's Annual Halloween Carnival is on October 26th from 1 to 3 pm in our basement. We will have a variety of fun $0.25 to $0.50 carnival games which ages 2 to 102, but are most appropriate for ages 2 to 13. Earn tickets which can be traded in for fabulous prizes. Enjoy the "Who Takes the Cake" game for a chance to win treats to take home. Funds raised go to UNICEF, providing humanitarian and developmental aid to children worldwide. There is no cost for admission, and snacks will be served. All are welcome!!

