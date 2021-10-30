Halloween Community Potluck & Bonfire

press release: Farley Center & SWWAP's Halloween Community Potluck and Bonfire

Saturday, October 30, 12:00-2:00PM, Farley Center, 2299 Spring Rose Road, Verona

Join the Farley Center and the Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives (SWWAP) for our Halloween community potluck and bonfire!

There will be music (feel free to bring any musical instruments), poetry by Tim White/SWWAP, good food and a BONFIRE!

Join us for friendship, laughs and fun as we wind down the year. Bring your own drinks, a dish to share, blankets, and lawn chairs.

Come and take a walk through the Natural Path Sanctuary and the Farley Center farms while you are here.

In case of bad weather, the event will be cancelled with updates on our Facebook invitation. But hopefully, we will have wonderful weather!

Hosted by:

Linda and Gene Farley Center

Southwest Wisconsin Area Progressives (SWWAP)

Questions? Please contact programs@farleycenter.org