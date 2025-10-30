Halloween Drag Performance and Costume Party

media release: Celebrate the spooky season with a festive night of dancing, drag, and dress-up! Come as you are or in your most creative costume or cosplay as you dance to music and enjoy drinks from the cash bar. The evening includes drag performances by Bianca Lynn Breeze, Daemon Gai, Jasper Madison, and Jupiter Voyer.

This event is for adults 21+. Admission is free, but cash tips are encouraged for the performers. Let us know you’re coming by using the form below.