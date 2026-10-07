Halloween Drag Show

media release: Celebrate the spooky season with a night of dancing, drag, and dress-up! Come as you are or in your most creative costume or cosplay as you dance to music and enjoy drinks from the cash bar. The evening includes fabulous drag performances from Bianca Lynn Breeze, Krystal Kuttabish, Anya K Thunderkat and Mya Pinion.

This event is for adults 21+. Admission is free, but cash tips are encouraged for the performers.