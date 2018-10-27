Halloween Fundraiser

to Google Calendar - Halloween Fundraiser - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Halloween Fundraiser - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Halloween Fundraiser - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - Halloween Fundraiser - 2018-10-27 18:00:00

Madison Circus Space 84 N. Bryan St., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Saturday, October 27, from 6 to 10 pm, MCS, 84 N Bryan St

Join us for carnival games, Halloween- and circus-themed crafts, and ambient performances. Instructors will be available throughout the night to help you try something new at our ‘try-it’ stations. Come dressed in your best costume.

Admission is a suggested donation of $5/person or $15/family (at the door, no presale tickets). Bring cash for games, activities, snacks, and drinks.

Info
Madison Circus Space 84 N. Bryan St., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Fundraisers
Halloween
to Google Calendar - Halloween Fundraiser - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Halloween Fundraiser - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Halloween Fundraiser - 2018-10-27 18:00:00 iCalendar - Halloween Fundraiser - 2018-10-27 18:00:00