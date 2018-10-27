Halloween Fundraiser

press release: Saturday, October 27, from 6 to 10 pm, MCS, 84 N Bryan St!

Join us for carnival games, Halloween- and circus-themed crafts, and ambient performances. Instructors will be available throughout the night to help you try something new at our ‘try-it’ stations. Come dressed in your best costume.

Admission is a suggested donation of $5/person or $15/family (at the door, no presale tickets). Bring cash for games, activities, snacks, and drinks.