media release: All are invited to the 2nd Annual Halloween Harvest Fest on Saturday, Oct. 26, 11:30am-2:30pm. Come for all or part of this festive family-friendly afternoon of fall-time food and fun!

11:30am - Community Potluck Lunch and Live Music by Prairie Roots (open to all)

12:30-1:30pm - Trunk or Treat (costumes encouraged!)

1:30pm - Native Harvest Food Demonstrations from the Three Sisters Garden (making hominy, bean shelling, squash seed saving)

PLUS...

Bonfire and s'mores

Hot chocolate and cider

Yard games for kids and adults alike

StoryWalk on the grounds

Madison Christian Community 7118 Old Sauk Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
