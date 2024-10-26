Halloween III: Season of the Witch

media release: USA | 1982 | 35mm | 96 min.

Director: Tommy Lee Wallace

Cast: Tom Atkins, Stacey Nelkin, Dan O’Herlihy

A cadaverous toy manufacturer (O’Herlihy) hatches an evil plot to destroy trick-or-treating children through the manufacturing of diabolical rubber masks. It’s up to our divorced doctor hero (Atkins) to stop the madman’s plan. This is the one film in the Halloween franchise that does not feature the stalking killer Michael Myers, though series creator John Carpenter did return as producer and co-composer of the cool synth score. Original and creepy, this cult favorite will be introduced by one of its superfans, screenwriter Michael Gilio (Dark Harvest).