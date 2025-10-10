media release: In October, the veil between our world and the next grows thin at Old World Wisconsin... watch as supernatural tales brought from cultures the world over come to life before your very eyes for an eerie evening of Halloween-themed spook-tacular activities! Explore the historic Crossroads Village after nightfall for a spirited, one-of-a-kind adventure full of ghost stories, games, performances and more. Discover tall tales and hear old legends from the many generations of immigrants that came to Wisconsin in the 1800s. Whose muffled footsteps will you hear skulking in the unsettling autumn air? Attend Halloween Legends & Lore and find out... if you dare.

Halloween Legends & Lore is sponsored by the Old World Foundation.

Cost

Adult (18-64): $22

Teen (13-17): $22

Senior (65+): $20

Children (5-12): $17

Child Under 5: Free

Advanced registration is required.

Society members receive a 10% discount, please verify your membership where prompted to receive discount at check out.