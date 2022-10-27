Halloween Luminary Night Walk

to

RSVP

William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711

media release: Bring your friends and family for a ¾ mile candle-lit evening walk around the Lussier Family Heritage Center! Stroll through the luminary paths in costumes and enjoy the nightime prairie. Finish the night off with a campfire and s’mores under the stars. The trail includes multiple paths suitable for all! 

This event is $5 per person, children 5 and under are free. S'mores are provided and hot chocolate and apple cider will be available for purchase. FREE hot chocolate or cider given to those in costumes! 

Sign-in will be open from 6:00pm to 7:30pm. The event will end at 8:00pm. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged for this event!

Info

William G. Lunney Lake Farm County Park-Lussier Family Heritage Center 3101 Lake Farm Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53711
Kids & Family
Halloween, Recreation
please enable javascript to view
RSVP
to
Google Calendar - Halloween Luminary Night Walk - 2022-10-27 18:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Halloween Luminary Night Walk - 2022-10-27 18:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Halloween Luminary Night Walk - 2022-10-27 18:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Halloween Luminary Night Walk - 2022-10-27 18:00:00 ical