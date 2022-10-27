Halloween Luminary Night Walk

media release: Bring your friends and family for a ¾ mile candle-lit evening walk around the Lussier Family Heritage Center! Stroll through the luminary paths in costumes and enjoy the nightime prairie. Finish the night off with a campfire and s’mores under the stars. The trail includes multiple paths suitable for all!

This event is $5 per person, children 5 and under are free. S'mores are provided and hot chocolate and apple cider will be available for purchase. FREE hot chocolate or cider given to those in costumes!

Sign-in will be open from 6:00pm to 7:30pm. The event will end at 8:00pm. Pre-registration is strongly encouraged for this event!