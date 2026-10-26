Halloween Parade to the Polls!

media release: (English below)

¡DESFILE A LAS URNAS DE HALLOWEEN!

Sábado, 31 de octubre · ¡Llueva o truene!

¡Acompañen a sus vecinos del sur de Madison en un desfile de disfraces de Halloween para toda la familia rumbo al voto anticipado!

1:00 PM – Reúnanse en Penn Park: dulces, carteles hechos a mano y diversión con disfraces. Carritos y carriolas bienvenidos.

2:00 PM – Sale el desfile: una caminata corta, ideal para niños, cruzando la calle hasta la Biblioteca Goodman South Madison (2222 S Park St).

El voto anticipado en Goodman cierra a las 3:30 PM.

¿Van a votar? Verifiquen su registro y qué traer en myvote.wi.gov.

¿No van a votar? ¡Marchen de todos modos! Todos son bienvenidos.

Join your South Madison neighbors for a family-friendly Halloween costume parade to early voting!

1:00 PM – Gather at Penn Park for candy, sign making and costume fun. Wagons and strollers welcome.

2:00 PM – The parade steps off: a short, kid-sized march across the street to Goodman South Madison Library (2222 S Park St).

Early voting at Goodman closes at 3:30 PM.

Voting? Check your registration and what to bring at myvote.wi.gov.

Not voting? March anyway. Everyone is welcome!

Rain or shine!

Hosted by South Madison Voters · southmadisonvoters.org