Halloween Party

press release: On Halloween night, help benefit Madison ares school lunch program. Help pay off lunch debt children have accrued throughout the year in order to keep them from going delinquent. There will be a $5 suggested donation at the door, special drink, and raffle with prizes from local businesses all going directly to the cause. There will also be a haunted house in the basement and free entertainment by DJ J Boozy.

Party starts at 8 pm. Costume contest starts at 11:30, raffle at midnight. Do not need to be present to win.

https://www.facebook.com/events/326344301456956/