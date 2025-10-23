× Expand DMNX Photo "Schlock and Awe" creator Cody Lemke on stage. Cody Lemke

media release: Schlock and Awe Presents "Halloween: Resurrection"

Schlock and Awe returns for Halloween with, uh, Halloween. It's a FREE live movie showing featuring commentary from Madison comedians Cody Lemke, David Fisher, and Noah Van Der Weide. We make jokes during bad movies; that's the show! This is the one where they try to film a reality TV show in Michael Myers's house. It goes poorly. And we heard you like Xzibit so we put some Xzibit in your Michael Myers movie.

