media release: Schlock and Awe returns for Halloween with Halloween Resurrection! This is not the one where Paul Rudd beats up Michael Myers with a pipe, I would never allow that on the show. This is the one with Busta Rhymes and Tyra Banks. They're not the reason the movie sucks but they are in there. See ya there suckers, Thursday October 27th 9PM at the Rigby