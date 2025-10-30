Halloween Scavenger Hunt
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Embark on a Halloween scavenger hunt through the museum and discover spooky surprises around every corner. Search for creepy clues, solve mysterious riddles, and collect wins along the way. Program location is subject to change, depending on the weather. Please check our Welcome Wall for the most up-to-date location information. This event is free with general museum admission.
Info
Madison Children's Museum 100 N. Hamilton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Kids & Family