× Expand Karney Hatch Eli Wu, Sam Pauley and Jonathan Ulmer (from left, centerstage) during Madison Circus Space's 2023 Halloween show. Eli Wu, Sam Pauley and Jonathan Ulmer (from left, centerstage) during Madison Circus Space's 2023 Halloween show.

media release: Join the Madison Circus Space this fall for the return of The Halloween Show! There will be wicked witches, spine-tingling skeletons, and creepy creatures all showing off their circus skills at this all-ages, family-friendly show. You won’t want to miss it, get your tickets before they vanish!

The show will run approximately 90 minutes with a short intermission.

Concessions and limited edition merchandise will be available for purchase.

How much: Tickets range from $12 to $30 for this indoor seated show and can be purchased online. Please contact sl@madisoncircusspace.com if you have specific accessibility requests.