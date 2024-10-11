The Halloween Show

Madison Circus Space 2082 Winnebago St., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Join the Madison Circus Space this fall for the return of The Halloween Show! There will be wicked witches, spine-tingling skeletons, and creepy creatures all showing off their circus skills at this all-ages, family-friendly show. You won’t want to miss it, get your tickets before they vanish!

The show will run approximately 90 minutes with a short intermission. 

Concessions and limited edition merchandise will be available for purchase.

How much:  Tickets range from $12 to $30 for this indoor seated show and can be purchased online. Please contact sl@madisoncircusspace.com if you have specific accessibility requests.

