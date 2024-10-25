media release: Join us for the spookiest parade of the year, where both people and pets are in for a fun-filled scare! We can’t wait to see your clever costumes and adorable animals at the Halloween Pet and Person Parade in Winnequah Park, part of our annual Halloween Spooktacular. This year, the parade will take place on the new walking path in the park, so you’ll have a fresh route to show off your spooky style!

Event Details: Friday, October 25th

5:00 – 6:00 pm — Parade in the Park (free)

Meet at Fireman’s Park at 4:45 pm. Parade starts promptly at 5:00 pm.

Additional Activities:

• 5:30 – 6:15 pm — Live music

• 6:15 – 6:20 pm — Egg Hunt (Pre-registration $5 Required)

• 6:30 – 7:15 pm — Halloween-themed movie

Popcorn and hot chocolate will be available for one ticketed person. Additional snacks can be purchased for just $1 each.

Come enjoy a spooky evening of fun on the new path in Winnequah Park!

https://www.facebook.com/mononaparksrec/posts/pfbid0BXP6jFyVPaxQmdfZRz5vGm5zUoDpSbKhpTh43TpdmQwS6ybNJ1RcfBUFFaWrAreil