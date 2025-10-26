Hallows, DJ CausticMF

media release: Crucible welcomes HALLOWS and Caustic darkTECH

HALLOWS is a Los Angeles-based dark electronic duo consisting of Vanee Dusoruth and Dom Rolando. The band’s seductive and melancholic sound explores themes of unease, longing, and sadness in their music inspired by 80s synth nostalgia, coupled with modern electronics, disco, and punk influences.

Caustic darkTECH is Matt Fanale playing rare and unreleased Caustic material - with a techo edge.

7:00 doors, 7:30 show, $15, 21+