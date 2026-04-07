The Ham n' Eggers with Randal Harrison

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Chief's Tavern 300 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714

media release: The Ham n’ Eggers (Formerly the Grouvin Family String Band) play bluegrass infused Americana with an emphasis on vocal harmonies.

Annie Emmenegger — guitar, vocals

Tim Haub — guitar, mandolin, vocals

Max Winkels — banjo, mandolin, vocals

Doug DeRosa — bass, vocals

This performance will feature special guest Randal Harrison on violin. No cover, suggested $10 donation. 

Info

Chief's Tavern 300 Cottage Grove Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53714
Music
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