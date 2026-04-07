The Ham n' Eggers with Randal Harrison

× Expand courtesy The Ham n' Eggers A close-up of The Ham n' Eggers. The Ham n' Eggers, from left: Tim Haub, Max Winkels, Doug DeRosa, Annie Emmenegger.

media release: The Ham n’ Eggers (Formerly the Grouvin Family String Band) play bluegrass infused Americana with an emphasis on vocal harmonies.

Annie Emmenegger — guitar, vocals

Tim Haub — guitar, mandolin, vocals

Max Winkels — banjo, mandolin, vocals

Doug DeRosa — bass, vocals

This performance will feature special guest Randal Harrison on violin. No cover, suggested $10 donation.