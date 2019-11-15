press release: In 1917, Broadway brought history to life in the smash drama "Hamilton" by George Arliss and Mary P. Hamlin. Broom Street Theater is bringing it back - because it's in the public domain now, and we can afford the rights! Come be in the room where it occurs!

Director Doug Reed edited the the original script, for length, clarity, and racism - and added a framing story.

Reed explains the concept. "We've set the play at the first rehearsal for the 1917 production. We see bickering actors, the stage manager filling in for missing players, and the runaway ego of director, co-author, and star, George Arliss."

In 1917, a society matron named Mary Hamlin harbored dreams of becoming a playwright. She approached George Arliss, then a major Broadway star with her idea for a play about America's first Secretary of the Treasury. The two collaborated on a script and had a Broadway run of several months.

Reed says, "By all accounts, the real George Arliss was a peach of a fellow. I feel bad that he comes off in our production like a raging egomaniac."

Jacob Bortell plays George Arliss and Alexander Hamilton. Melissa Minkoff plays Mary Hamlin and Elizabeth Hamilton. One lucky audience member per night will be selected to guest star as Aaron Burr. Do not throw away your opportunity! Find out who lives, who dies, and who relates your narrative.

As part of our 50th Anniversary Jubilee, all performances at Broom Street Theater are Pay-What-You-Can. Broom Street will happily welcome a denomination with a picture of the title character, but any amount will suffice.

Patrons who attempt to see a performance of Hamilton at which they are not allowed to name their own price are advised that they may be at the wrong theater.

Hamilton runs Thursday - Saturday at 8pm from November 15 - December 7. There will be no performances on Thanksgiving weekend.

Broom Street Theater is located at 1119 Williamson Street in Madison. Doors open approximately 20 minutes before each performance. No latecomers will be admitted.