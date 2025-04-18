7:30 pm Tuesdays-Fridays, 2 & 8 pm Saturdays and 1 & 7 pm Sundays.

media release: Winner of 11 Tony Awards®, a Grammy® and the Pulitzer Prize, “Hamilton” brings history to life with its electrifying score and powerful storytelling. Experience the musical revolution that continues to inspire audiences worldwide—don’t miss your chance to be in “The Room Where It Happens!”

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition and the dawn of a new nation that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, “Hamilton” has had a profound impact on culture, politics and education.

“Hamilton” features book, music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire.