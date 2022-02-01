Hamilton
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: The real life of one of America’s foremost founding fathers and the first Secretary of the Treasury, Alexander Hamilton. Captured live on Broadway from the Richard Rodgers Theater with the original Broadway cast. Stars: Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo and Leslie Odom Jr. Drama, Music, History, Biography. 160 minutes. PG-13
Info
Madison Senior Center 330 W. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Seniors
Movies