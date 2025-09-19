9/19-10/4, at 7:30 pm Thursdays-Saturdays (2 pm on 10/4), and 2 pm, 9/28.

media release: Written by William Shakespeare; adapted and directed by Lennox Forrester.

This adaptation of Shakespeare’s Hamlet is a musing on the use of drugs and alcohol, how we react to them, and use them in everyday life to cope with the environment around us. Horatio is the story teller: as he gives personal testimony during an addicts anonymous meeting, he guides himself and the audience through the events that lead to the death of his closest friend and the spiral that first landed him at the meeting.

Performed on the Evjue Stage