2:30 pm, 7/19, Mirror Lake State Park, Baraboo; educational workshop at 1 pm.

media release: The young Prince of Denmark, grappling with the loss of his father and his mother’s subsequent marriage to his uncle, questions truth, justice and what it means to be amidst power and privilege. Betrayals are revealed, secrets are unraveled and all will be forced to comes to terms with their decisions as deep familial history is laid bare.

Featuring returning Summiters: Sarah Zapiain, Matthew Torkilsen, Jake Badovski and Naomi Kriege, and introducing new Summiters: Sarah BE and Caleb Lawrence, this Shakespearean tragedy will not be one to miss.

Performances begin June 12 and run through July 26. Find out where The Players will be on our tour calendar.

All shows and workshops are presented free of charge. Seating is general admission on a first come, first served basis. Wisconsin State Park Admission is required at most locations and can be purchased upon entry to the park.