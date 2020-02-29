press release: The Prince of Denmark has a lot of work to do. And just one day to do it.

Madison Shakespeare Company takes on the legendary Hamlet with a major twist: actors get all the time they need with their scripts, but just a few short hours to rehearse. Inspired by concepts like Bootleg Shakespeare and The Back Room Shakespeare Project - (BRSP), along with the original practice of The King’s Men, Sudden Shakespeare pushes the entire creative team to their limits.

On the Bartell Community Theatre Drury Stage. A Madison Theatre Guild co-production.

This unrehearsed but not unprepared production features Joshua Woolfolk as Hamlet, Sarah Zumdahl Johnson as Gertrude, Tia Tanzer as Laertes, Patrick O'Hara as Claudius, Benjamin Olneck-Brown as Horatio, Sam D. White as the Ghost, Sara Kraft as Polonius, and Kaliea Saplan as Ophelia.

One night only. Hang on to your Fortinbras.

Directed by Lennox Forrester.