Hamlet

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703

press release: The Prince of Denmark has a lot of work to do. And just one day to do it.

Madison Shakespeare Company takes on the legendary Hamlet with a major twist: actors get all the time they need with their scripts, but just a few short hours to rehearse. Inspired by concepts like Bootleg Shakespeare and The Back Room Shakespeare Project - (BRSP), along with the original practice of The King’s Men, Sudden Shakespeare pushes the entire creative team to their limits.

On the Bartell Community Theatre Drury Stage. A Madison Theatre Guild co-production.

This unrehearsed but not unprepared production features Joshua Woolfolk as Hamlet, Sarah Zumdahl Johnson as Gertrude, Tia Tanzer as Laertes, Patrick O'Hara as Claudius, Benjamin Olneck-Brown as Horatio, Sam D. White as the Ghost, Sara Kraft as Polonius, and Kaliea Saplan as Ophelia.

One night only. Hang on to your Fortinbras.

Directed by Lennox Forrester.

Bartell Theatre 113 E. Mifflin St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
