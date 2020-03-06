Han-Ah Yoo, Amanda Thatch

press release: March 6-10, Common Wealth Gallery hosts two exhibitions by Han-Ah Yoo and Amanda Thatch, 2nd year MFA candidates in Textiles/Design Studies at University of Wisconsin-Madison. Han-Ah Yoo's installation What is the Cost? examines repercussions of the fast fashion industry, while Amanda Thatch presents a series of works titled Non Sequitur, about the convergence of language and weaving.

Common Wealth Gallery is located on the third floor at 100 S. Baldwin in Madison. Opening reception is 6-8pm on Friday, March 6th. Open hours 12-4pm on Saturday, March 7, and Sunday, March 8, or by appointment March 6-10. Contact athatch@wisc.edu for more information.