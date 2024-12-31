Hanah Jon Taylor Band, DJ M. White, comedy by D-rock, Craig White

media release: Celebrate New Year's Eve with us!

DJ, Live Music & Comedy Show! You can dance ALL NIGHT LONG!

Door opens at 5 pm, show 7-10 pm. Tickets: $22.50 for live music and Comedy (7 - 10 PM)

DJ M.White - 7 pm

LIVE BAND Hanah Jon Taylor & Friends - 8 pm

Comedy Show "Last Laughs" - 9 pm

Comedians: D-ROCK With his family roots in the heart of Little Rock, Arkansas and his life experiences molding him into the man, father and entertainer he is today. Forcged by growing up in Milwaukee, WI, it's easy to grasp the richness of the content this good old country hearted city boy brings to the stage. D-Rock has spent the better part of 20 years working in comedy. This journey has allowed him the opportunity to share the stage with many of this industry's best; from Cedric "The Entertainer" to Damon Williams to Adele Givens to Kevin Hart. Not only a comedian, he has experience as an actor both on and off screen. Currently, D-Rock is working with K.A.S.O.Y.F Entertainment and continuing to gain exposure in pursuit of expansive opportunities and success. In July of 2022, his first national broadcast comedy special, "Don't Ban Me", became available for streaming on Tubi.

Craig White Craig is a comic from Madison, WI who was born and raised in Chicago. He moved to Madison at 20 and started performing music as 'Sincere Life' for 7 years before his first time doing stand up about 6 years ago and has become a regular at Comedy on State. He's worked with comics like Dan Soder, Christina P., Adam Ray, Annie Lederman, Michael Che and Joe List to name a few. He hosts a podcast of his own (I'm Almost Joking) and he's the co host for Comedy On State's podcast The Pitch Pit.

DJ M.WHITE's Lovers & Friends Dance Party will follow at 10:30 PM. Buy tickets ($25)at the door.

Pizza available at 11:45 PM. Free Champagne toast at MIDNIGHT!

Let's toast to bid 2024 goodbye and WELCOME, 2025!!!

Ticket package for whole night (7 PM to When the party ends in the AM): $40

Co-host: DJ M.WHITE of Intuition Productions