Hanah Jon Taylor, Dushun Mosley, Isaiah Collier, Vincent Davis, Cecile Savage, Dawi Williams

press release: Sunday, 7 PM, Free! Happy Birthday, Hanah at 70! Jam Party

Come celebrate with us for our very own, Hanah Jon Taylor, for his 70th birthday! Jamming with musicians from Madison, Chicago, New York and the World! Special guests include Dushun Mosley, Isaiah Collier, Vincent Davis, Cecile Savage, Dawi Williams and more.

Food truck will be on site. Doors open at 5 PM.

Admission is free!

Donations are welcomed and all proceeds go to "Cool School" - Hanah's free Saturday weekly improvising jazz lessons for Kids. If you can't make it, please consider donating to GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/f/ youth-jazz-expo/share

Like Hanah always says: 'If you support Art, you support Humanity!'

