media release; 'Night of the Improvisor' is BACK!!

Every first Thursday of the month, Hanah Jon Taylor hosts the 'Night of Improvisor' featuring special guests.

The first special guest on 10/3 is jazz pianist Jason Kutz.

https://jasonkutz.com/

The second set will be open for a jam session.

Tickets: $15. Get tickets online or at the door.