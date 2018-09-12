Hanah Jon Taylor, John Christensen & Dave Stoler

press release: Saxophone/Flutist Hanah Jon Taylor and Bassist John Christensen co-host this evening of spontaneous compositions and bright sonic moments. Musicians will be invited to ‘session’ with iconic featured guests. No Fake Books please.

Our very first Wednesday, September 12 features Madison's favorite keyboardist Dave Stoler! Dave is one of the busiest musicians in town, working with his own jazz trio, the Tony Castaneda Latin Jazz Sextet, The Ben Ferris Octet and The Darren Sterud NOLA Tribute Band. He also co-leads Steely Dane, a 16 member Steely Dan tribute band.

http://www.davestoler.com/