Hanah Jon Taylor, Kevin Carnes, Aaron Fried, Chelsea Lu

media release: Cafe Coda, Madison’s premier jazz venue, is proud to announce The Night of the Improvisor: Jazz in Orbit event, happening Thursday, September 4, starting at 8:00 pm at 1224 Williamson St. The experience will be an unprecedented collaboration between legendary jazz virtuoso Hanah Jon Taylor, percussion - Kevin Carnes, Cello - Aaron Fried and aerialist-percussionist Chelsea Lu.

The Night of the Improvisor: Jazz in Orbit, a one-night-only event, will transport audiences into an immersive, celestial experience where sound meets cosmos. Guests will be enveloped in Taylor’s fearless improvisations—on saxophone and flute—while Lu, entering through the seated audience with a resonant drumbeat, ascends into aerial silks and hoop work that sways in harmony with the music.

Hanah Jon Taylor is celebrated internationally for his creative improvised music and decades-long career alongside artists like Nina Simone, Miles Davis, Archie Shepp, and members of the Art Ensemble of Chicago. His presence on Madison’s music scene has been transformative, both as a performer and as the founder of Cafe Coda.

Chelsea Lu, a movement instructor at Madison Circus Space, brings a decade of professional performance across the U.S., specializing in silks, lyra, trapeze, and unique custom apparatus work—including blindfolded aerials.

Kevin Carnes - percussion

Aaron Fried - cello

Seating is limited. Arrive ready to be transported!