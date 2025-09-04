Hanah Jon Taylor, Kevin Carnes & Aaron Fried

media release: Thursday, September 4 at 8 PM we'll host a performance by the Hanah Jon Taylor Trio, featuring Hanah Jon Taylor on woodwinds, Kevin Carnes on percussion, and Aaron Fried on strings. Tickets are $15 and will be available at our website and sold at the door as well.

We invite Madison to experience an evening of masterful improvisation and soul-stirring sound.

Hanah Jon Taylor is celebrated internationally for his creative improvised music and decades-long career alongside artists like Nina Simone, Miles Davis, Archie Shepp, and members of the Art Ensemble of Chicago. His presence on Madison’s music scene has been transformative, both as a performer and as the founder of Cafe Coda.