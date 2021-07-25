Kevin Carnes, Hanah Jon Taylor

press release: Night of the Improvisor featuring percussionist, Kevin Carnes. A Detroit native, Carnes was a founding member of the Afro industrial noise ensemble, 'The BeatNigs', and the improv group 'U.A.F.'. He is an in-demand studio ace and his credits include analog/digital drum work for Soulstice, Consolidated, and George Clinton/P-Funk. His playing is elemental, like thunder, the wind or volcanoes erupting. Carnes was also a founding member of 'Broun Fellinis'.

Night of Improvisor is hosted by Hanah Jon Taylor. Show: $10.

