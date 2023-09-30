× Expand Paul S. Howell Hanah Jon Taylor

media release: $20.

The Hanah Jon Taylor Trio featuring: Kevin Carnes, percussion and sampling; Emma Dayhuff, bass

Hanah Jon Taylor is arguably the preeminent saxophonist and flutist in Madison jazz and a leading catalyst, organizer and educator in inter-arts programming. With a career spanning over 30 years, Hanah has appeared with songwriter/folk artist Richie Havens, percussionist Steve McCall, the Colson Unity Troupe, saxophonist Roscoe Mitchell, pianist Jobic LeMasson, the Ethnic Heritage Ensemble, bassists Rafael Garrett and Malachi Favors, and the Great Black Music Ensemble of Chicago. Today, Taylor is the owner of Madison’s premier jazz venue, Cafe Coda.

Kevin Carnes, a Detroit native, is a founding member of the Afro-Jazz Trio, the Broun Fellinis and the punk-industrial improv group U.A.F. Carnes has composed four original theatrical scores: San Francisco City Circus (Kamikaze Heart and Echo’s Reach), Tim Barsky’s The Bright River: A Mass Transit Tour of the Afterlife and Marin Theatre Company’s production of August Wilson’s Gem of the Ocean. He’s also created content for MTV, Macy’s, film and radio. Kevin is a versatile musician comfortable playing Jazz, Rock, Punk, Funk, Reggae, R&B, Electronica and Improvisation.

Emma Dayhuff has followed her musical passions to places beyond what she imagined from her childhood home on Sourdough Canyon Road in Bozeman, Montana. She is a graduate of the Herbie Hancock Institute of Jazz Performance in Los Angeles and is a nationally and internationally touring artist. Emma has had opportunities to share the stage with Herbie Hancock, Cecile McLorin Salvant, David Murray, Kahil El’Zabar, Helen Sung, Jeff Parker, Dee Alexander, Isaiah Collier, Corey Wilkes, Victor Goines, Gretchen Parlato, and Patricia Barber.