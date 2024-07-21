Hancock Center For Creative Arts Therapies Open House

media release: Come check out the Hancock Center at our open house event on July 21st from 1-3pm. Open to the public!

1:15 PM Carol welcomes our guests and cuts the cake to start off the afternoon

2PM Dedication of the Debby Thomas 1st Floor studio

Short testimonials and hands-on demos in all modalities, throughout the building

Iced tea, lemonade and summer light dessert fare served indoors, with wandering through the house and yard at leisure.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1491606101441921/