Hancock Center For Creative Arts Therapies Open House
to
Hancock Center for Creative Arts Therapies 16 N. Hancock St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
media release: Come check out the Hancock Center at our open house event on July 21st from 1-3pm. Open to the public!
1:15 PM Carol welcomes our guests and cuts the cake to start off the afternoon
2PM Dedication of the Debby Thomas 1st Floor studio
Short testimonials and hands-on demos in all modalities, throughout the building
Iced tea, lemonade and summer light dessert fare served indoors, with wandering through the house and yard at leisure.