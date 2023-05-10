Hand Carved Stamp & Fabric Printing

media release: Ash Armenta (they/them), the 2022-2023 Artist-in-Residence at Thurber Park, has prepared an exciting series of free community engagement opportunities!

Coffee with Neighbors

Stop by Thurber Park (3325 Thurber Ave) the following Sundays 9-11:30am to chat with Ash and sip coffee with neighbors. All ages welcome. Masking inside the space is encouraged.

May 14, May 28, June 11, June 25

Open Studios (watch for info at madisonbubbler.org/thurber-park-artist-ash-armenta)

Atwood Art Walk, May 7th, time TBA

Alternative Artists Night, June 4th, time TBA

Thurber Park Studio Classes

Hand Carved Stamp and fabric printing Wednesday May 10th 7-9pm This class will be an introduction to carving soft rubber stamps and printing them on a variety of fabrics such as t-shirts, pants, and bandanas. Emphasis is placed on tool safety and showing you tips and tricks of how to start carving and printing at home. Register

Ash Armenta is a non-binary artist from the Bay Area of California working in printmaking. They are a recent 2022 graduate of the MFA Printmaking program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Ash completed a two year program specializing in lithography at Tamarind Institute and received the title of Tamarind Master Printer in 2017. They received their Bachelor of Art at The University of California Santa Cruz in 2011 with a concentration in Printmaking.