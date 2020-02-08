Handel Aria Competition High School Singers Showcase

press release: Madison's internationally-renowned Handel Aria Competition presents its 2nd annual High School Singers Showcase at 2:00 on Saturday, February 8. This hour-long event, established to encourage local singers to explore Handel's vocal music, will feature eight high school singers performing Handel arias. This year's concert will open with the Choraliers, the youngest performing group from the Madison Youth Choirs, singing Handel's famous 'Ombra Mai Fu’ under the direction of Lisa Kjentvet. The performance, which will be held at Capitol Lakes, 333 West Main Street, is free and open to the public.